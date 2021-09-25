UFC Legend Jon Jones Arrested On A Domestic Violence Charge

UFC legend Jon Jones has been arrested.

According to ESPN, the UFC hall of fame member has been charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday. ESPN didn’t provide details on what he’s been accused of doing, and the arrest comes shortly after he was inducted into the hall of fame.

Jones’ advisor, Richard Schaefer, tells ESPN: “The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see how this plays out.” https://t.co/W3qHFUacQg — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 24, 2021

In reaction to Jones’ arrest, UFC president Dana White said, “It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas, for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones and here we are again. It’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. We can’t even get him to Las Vegas for less than 12 hours and induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons.”

UFC’s Jon Jones arrested on domestic violence charge https://t.co/Bwy4KzJINR — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 24, 2021

Honestly, Jones’ life is just sad at this point. Obviously, he has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

That’s our system here, and we should all be grateful for it.

Jon Jones has been arrested and charged with battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle, per @marc_raimondi pic.twitter.com/V3F2cbfAna — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2021

Having said that, this is just the latest issue for Jon Jones. He’s had several run-ins with the law, and every time, you think he’s going to clean up his act.

He knows how to say all the right things, but he just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

Hopefully, the UFC and White are able to get him whatever help he might need. He simply can’t continue to have all these issues. He just needs to get his life sorted out.