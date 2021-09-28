Tyron Woodley Shows Off His ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo

Tyron Woodley is a man of his word.

Prior to his boxing match against Jake Paul, Woodley and the social media star made a bet that the loser would get the other's name tattooed on them.

Well, the former UFC star lost and he now has his tattoo.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley left it all in the ring 🥊 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/feb8wJ8wKA — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

Woodley posted an Instagram photo Monday showing off an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo on his middle finger. He captioned it, “I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!?”

You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

I have no idea why the hell anyone would agree to this bet, but Woodley and Paul both did. Seeing as how Paul won, it was on Woodley to get the tattoo.

Well, he didn’t back down and he now has Jake Paul’s name on his body. Granted, it’s on his middle finger but it still counts.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

The biggest question now is whether or not Paul and Woodley will fight again. Oddsmakers think it will happen, and I’m sure it will make a ton of money.

However, I’m not sold just yet that it’s the best option on the table. At this point, Paul needs to fight a legit boxer if he wants anyone to believe he’s legit.

The odds for Jake Paul’s next opponent: Tyron Woodley 3/2

Tommy Fury 2/1

Conor McGregor 8/1

Dillon Danis 8/1

Jorge Masvidal 9/1

Anderson Silva 12/1

Nate Diaz 12/1

Oscar De La Hoya 16/1

Floyd Mayweather 20/1

Vitor Belfort 20/1

Nick Diaz 22/1

Dana White 50/1 (via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/G7j3SUpSMi — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2021

At least Woodley is a man of his word, even if it was a mind-boggling stupid bet.