Tyron Woodley Shows Off His ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tyron Woodley is a man of his word.

Prior to his boxing match against Jake Paul, Woodley and the social media star made a bet that the loser would get the other’s name tattooed on them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the former UFC star lost and he now has his tattoo.

Woodley posted an Instagram photo Monday showing off an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo on his middle finger. He captioned it, “I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!?”

I have no idea why the hell anyone would agree to this bet, but Woodley and Paul both did. Seeing as how Paul won, it was on Woodley to get the tattoo.

Well, he didn’t back down and he now has Jake Paul’s name on his body. Granted, it’s on his middle finger but it still counts.

The biggest question now is whether or not Paul and Woodley will fight again. Oddsmakers think it will happen, and I’m sure it will make a ton of money.

However, I’m not sold just yet that it’s the best option on the table. At this point, Paul needs to fight a legit boxer if he wants anyone to believe he’s legit.

At least Woodley is a man of his word, even if it was a mind-boggling stupid bet.