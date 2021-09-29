Editorial

Eli And Peyton Manning’s Megacast Is A Huge Hit For ESPN, Will Go On A Break For A Few Weeks

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Eli and Peyton Manning joining “Monday Night Football” has turned into a huge hit for ESPN.

The two brothers have been doing a megacast broadcast on ESPN2 through the first three weeks of the season, and the ratings keep shooting up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, the broadcast during the Eagles/Cowboys game this past Monday averaged 1.89 million viewers.

Despite the massive early success, the two brothers won’t return to ESPN2 for a “MNF” game until week seven, which means fans will be without their entertaining commentary for three weeks.

As I said during the Tuesday episode of my show, the Mannings megacast is the best idea ESPN has had in a long time.

I rip the network all the time for making stupid decisions, but this is the one decision that is impossible to knock.

The Manning brothers are authentic, funny, engaging and simply incredibly entertaining. In a world that lacks authenticity and realness, people connect with anything that feels legit.

That’s why Eli and Peyton have been such a gigantic hit.

Throw in the random moments where guests do awesome stuff, and it’s not hard to understand why the megacast has been such an awesome hit with fans.

Week seven can’t get here fast enough. We need the Mannings back ASAP!