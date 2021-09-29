Eli And Peyton Manning’s Megacast Is A Huge Hit For ESPN, Will Go On A Break For A Few Weeks

Eli and Peyton Manning joining “Monday Night Football” has turned into a huge hit for ESPN.

The two brothers have been doing a megacast broadcast on ESPN2 through the first three weeks of the season, and the ratings keep shooting up.

According to Outkick, the broadcast during the Eagles/Cowboys game this past Monday averaged 1.89 million viewers.

Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPU41kdFVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

Despite the massive early success, the two brothers won’t return to ESPN2 for a “MNF” game until week seven, which means fans will be without their entertaining commentary for three weeks.

MNF with Peyton & Eli, the alternate broadcast on ESPN2, exhibited viewership growth for the third straight week. ESPN says the two will be back for Weeks 7 & 8. I understand scheduling, but these guys have broken through. There’s not really an excuse for a break. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 28, 2021

As I said during the Tuesday episode of my show, the Mannings megacast is the best idea ESPN has had in a long time.

I rip the network all the time for making stupid decisions, but this is the one decision that is impossible to knock.

Peyton and Eli Manning being on Monday Night Football is maybe the greatest idea ESPN has ever had. Both might be better on TV than they were in the NFL. Home run for a network that has become known for its terrible decisions. pic.twitter.com/TUWhjrj8Mc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2021

The Manning brothers are authentic, funny, engaging and simply incredibly entertaining. In a world that lacks authenticity and realness, people connect with anything that feels legit.

That’s why Eli and Peyton have been such a gigantic hit.

Eli Manning apologizes for the double bird while Chris Long laughs through it. pic.twitter.com/s5kLwXS6zZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

Throw in the random moments where guests do awesome stuff, and it’s not hard to understand why the megacast has been such an awesome hit with fans.

Pat McAfee saying Peyton Manning has a “big ass head” was the best thing to happen on ESPN in 10 years IMO — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 21, 2021

Week seven can’t get here fast enough. We need the Mannings back ASAP!