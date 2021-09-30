Editorial

Trevor Lawrence Says He Feels ‘The Progress’ In His Game After The Jaguars Start 0-3

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t letting the team’s rough start get him down.

The Jaguars are winless through three games, and they haven’t really looked impressive at any point. Yet, the first overall pick and Clemson starter is trying to focus on the positives and the fact he’s seeing improvement in his game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I feel like every week I’ve gotten better. I definitely feel the progress. I feel like I’m seeing it really well. I feel good about where I am,” Lawrence explained to the media about his first three games, according to the team’s website.

I have no doubt that Lawrence’s transition to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one. He went from being a superstar in college, winning a national title and contending for two his other seasons in college to being on one of the worst teams in the league.

For a guy with his winning pedigree, that can’t be easy at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

He’s also not surrounded by much talent, which has become obvious on the field as he’s struggled at times to make plays.

The good news is that Lawrence is going to ultimately be just fine. He’s a freak of nature and a generational talent. The Jaguars struggling isn’t really on him. He’s one of the best players on the team, but he needs help to win in the NFL.

So, anyone panicking should just relax because Lawrence is 100% not going to be a bust. It’s just going to take some time.