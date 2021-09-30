Trevor Lawrence Says He Feels ‘The Progress’ In His Game After The Jaguars Start 0-3

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t letting the team’s rough start get him down.

The Jaguars are winless through three games, and they haven’t really looked impressive at any point. Yet, the first overall pick and Clemson starter is trying to focus on the positives and the fact he’s seeing improvement in his game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence gives up the pick six 😯 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/Bx6wmd7lcy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

“I feel like every week I’ve gotten better. I definitely feel the progress. I feel like I’m seeing it really well. I feel good about where I am,” Lawrence explained to the media about his first three games, according to the team’s website.

This is a hell of a throw and catch from Trevor Lawrence to DJ Chark. Even more impressive was the drive — 9 plays, 72 yards just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/g9G39Zu77E — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 26, 2021

I have no doubt that Lawrence’s transition to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one. He went from being a superstar in college, winning a national title and contending for two his other seasons in college to being on one of the worst teams in the league.

For a guy with his winning pedigree, that can’t be easy at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

He’s also not surrounded by much talent, which has become obvious on the field as he’s struggled at times to make plays.

This was Trevor Lawrence’s 6th interception of the season 😅 That’s the most in the NFL 😬 (via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/toR9CUGotF — Overtime (@overtime) September 26, 2021

The good news is that Lawrence is going to ultimately be just fine. He’s a freak of nature and a generational talent. The Jaguars struggling isn’t really on him. He’s one of the best players on the team, but he needs help to win in the NFL.

Chandler Jones, JJ Watt and Isaiah Simmons coming free running at you simultaneously is usually certain death. Trevor Lawrence miraculously survived. pic.twitter.com/xaqVBdDwnl — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 28, 2021

So, anyone panicking should just relax because Lawrence is 100% not going to be a bust. It’s just going to take some time.