PREVIEW: Can Wisconsin Avoid Being Embarrassed Against Michigan?

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) completes a pass to running back Chez Mellusi during the first quarter of their game against Notre Dame Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Can the Wisconsin Badgers avoid getting destroyed by Michigan this weekend?

That seems to be the question on everyone’s mind after our terrible 1-2 start to the season. We play Saturday against the Wolverines, and I don’t have much hope. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Actually, let me adjust that for everyone. I don’t have any hope that we’re going to win.

 

For the first time in a long time, I’m actually nervous about the state of our football program and with a 1-3 start looming on the horizon, I think I have good reason to be nervous.

Even as bad as the 2018 season was, this year feels substantially worse.

Our offense can’t score, Graham Mertz has absolutely collapsed as a player, our offensive line is a shell of its former self and the only upside is the fact our defense is incredible.

This team would be amazing with even an average offense. Instead, we might have the worst offense in the P5.

So, I’m very nervous about Saturday. It feels like we might end up getting run off the field, and that’s not me being hyperbolic. That’s me being real.

Hopefully, I turn out to be wrong, but after what we saw against Notre Dame, my expectations couldn’t be lower.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed we don’t lose by 30. You can catch the game on Fox at noon EST.