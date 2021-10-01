Richard Winters’ Autobiography Is An Incredible Book That Will Make You Proud To Be An American

“Beyond Band of Brothers: The War Memoirs of Major Dick Winters” is an incredible book.

I recently picked up the autobiography of the WWII hero for my flight to Vegas a couple weeks back, and it's an incredible story about American exceptionalism and heroism.

For those of you who don’t know, Richard Winters is the most famous member of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.

His story was told in Stephen Ambrose’s book “Band of Brothers” and an HBO mini-series of the same name.

His autobiography dives deeper into a lot of the details that didn’t make “Band of Brothers,” and it focuses on his story instead of the company’s as a whole.

If you love history and are a proud American, then I can’t recommend “Beyond Band of Brothers: The War Memoirs of Major Dick Winters” enough.

I can’t put it down, and as I talked about with Tim Kennedy, with every page I read, I find myself in awe of heroes like Richard Winters.

It also goes into the very small things guys did to stay alive during WWII. For example, he carried an M1 in part and popped his collar so that German snipers wouldn’t be able to identify him as an officer.

One of the most incredible things to me about Richard Winters’ life is that he was only 26 years old when he dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day with nothing but the knife in his boot.

Stop and think about that for a second. He was 26 years old! When I was 26, I wasn’t doing anything nearly that badass.

I still have about half the book to read, and I can’t wait to finish. I don’t often recommend books to my readers, but if you only read one book this year, make it “Beyond Band of Brothers: The War Memoirs of Major Dick Winters.”