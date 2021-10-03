Young Blonde Woman Appears To Be Dancing On Urban Meyer In Viral Video

A video of a woman appearing to dance on Urban Meyer is blowing up Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @ChiefSVP, a man who appears to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was sitting at a bar and a young woman was trying to grind up on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below. It’s pretty funny.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Well, the Jaguars might be 0-4, but if this is Urban Meyer, who is married, he seems to be still crushing it in life. He seems to be doing fine!

To be clear, he’s not really doing anything wrong. The woman is clearly trying to get some attention. He’s just chilling!

At least, I’m sure that’s the defense he’ll go with.

Urban Meyer about to tell his wife this Trevor Lawrence 💀 pic.twitter.com/Oq3UebQpHa — PonderThat! 🤔 (@PonderThat4) October 3, 2021

Also, in case you’re wondering how much attention this video has generated, it’s currently the top trending topic on Twitter.

So, it’s not going away anytime soon, and he’s getting roasted!

Urban Meyer facing public embarrassment and jeopardizing his marriage to get out of Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/l9jnlRw3Ez — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 3, 2021

I wonder why Urban Meyer is trending I mean their game was like three days agOHMYGODWHY — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer Deleting his DM’s tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/3HgnXbuFUB — ceedee lambs burner (@BurnerLambs) October 3, 2021

Stay frosty, Urban! Stay frosty!