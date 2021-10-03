Editorial

Young Blonde Woman Appears To Be Dancing On Urban Meyer In Viral Video

Urban Meyer Dancing (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ChiefSVP/status/1444494012942012418)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A video of a woman appearing to dance on Urban Meyer is blowing up Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @ChiefSVP, a man who appears to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was sitting at a bar and a young woman was trying to grind up on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below. It’s pretty funny.

Well, the Jaguars might be 0-4, but if this is Urban Meyer, who is married, he seems to be still crushing it in life. He seems to be doing fine!

To be clear, he’s not really doing anything wrong. The woman is clearly trying to get some attention. He’s just chilling!

At least, I’m sure that’s the defense he’ll go with.

Also, in case you’re wondering how much attention this video has generated, it’s currently the top trending topic on Twitter.

So, it’s not going away anytime soon, and he’s getting roasted!

Stay frosty, Urban! Stay frosty!