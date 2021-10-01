Urban Meyer Says Loss To The Bengals Is ‘Heartbreaking’ As The Jaguars Fall To 0-4

Urban Meyer is torn up about the Jaguars being off to an awful start.

The Jaguars lost Thursday night to the Bengals, and Meyer is now 0-4 to start his NFL career. In case you were wondering how he feels, he doesn’t feel good about the situation! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking. Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games…It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back,” Meyer told the media after the game, according to ProFootballTalk.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again for everyone reading this. Meyer needs to get to USC as fast as possible.

His time in the NFL has been an unmitigated disaster, and there’s no point in continuing to drag it out. He needs to cut and run ASAP.

I don’t care if he says he’s not interested in going to Los Angeles.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoots down the USC rumors right away, “no way.” pic.twitter.com/I3LiWOtvF8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 15, 2021

The NFL isn’t for everyone, and this is the worst run of Meyer’s career. Sometimes, you just have to look in the mirror and admit when something isn’t for you.

It feels like we’re getting dangerously close to that point with Meyer and the Jaguars.

Every Monday for Urban Meyer for next 14 weeks pic.twitter.com/VvNYmhREna — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 1, 2021

Get USC on the phone and get them on the phone immediately!