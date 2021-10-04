Florida Unveils Fire Throwback Uniforms For The Vanderbilt Game

Florida will have some fire uniforms this Saturday against Vanderbilt.

The Gators unveiled some throwback uniforms for the homecoming game, and they’re absolutely straight fire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give them a look below. Florida fans are going to love them.

Everyone knows I’m a huge sucker for great throwback uniforms and great uniforms in general. Hype videos and awesome threads are two things that make college football great.

That’s just a fact, and you’re lying to yourself if you disagree.

👀 Merch dropping 10 a.m. on Monday. pic.twitter.com/8a0HwUgbp4 — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 3, 2021

This weekend, the Gators will take the field in Gainesville looking fresh as all hell against the Commodores.

They were already expected to win and win by a healthy margin, and I have no doubt they’ll blow the doors right off the hinges.

You can’t wear fire unis like these and lose. Those are the rules. I don’t make them. I just follow them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb)

Fans can catch the game at noon EST on the SEC Network. You can go ahead and expect this one to be an absolute rout!