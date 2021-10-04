Urban Meyer Says He Apologized To The Jaguars For Dancing Video, Claims People Were Trying To Get Him On The Dance Floor

Urban Meyer has addressed the video of him that blew up over the weekend.

A video of a young blonde woman dancing on the Jacksonville Jaguars coach went mega-viral and led to him getting thoroughly roasted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

In a video tweeted Monday by @Demetrius82, Meyer told the media he apologized to the team and then explained the video was a result of people trying to get him on the dance floor.

“I should have left,” Meyer somberly told the press. You can watch his full comments below.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

That’s honestly one of the funniest apology videos I’ve ever seen in my life. Why? It’s pretty simple. Meyer didn’t do anything that insane.

A woman came up and started dancing on him, he just sat there and that was pretty much the whole situation.

Yet, he’s out here talking to the press like he’s about to serve a prison sentence. I think everyone needs to lighten up a bit.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he apologized to his team for being a distraction. Said he was at an event and people tried to get him on the dance floor and he should have left. Said he never should have put himself in that situation. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 4, 2021

At the same time, he is 100% correct about not putting yourself in a position where this can happen. You know how you avoid women dancing up on you at a bar?

You stay at home and away from the cameras.

Urban Meyer Deleting his DM’s tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/3HgnXbuFUB — ceedee lambs burner (@BurnerLambs) October 3, 2021

While I don’t endorse hitting up the bars as a famous and married NFL coach during the season, let’s not pretend like Urban Meyer violated the Geneva Convention, because that’s just not true.