Editorial

Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Gets A Raise To More Than $5 Million Annually

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst reacts after a touchdown in the first half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has earned himself a big raise.

According to a late Monday afternoon report from the Wisconsin State Journal, Chryst had a new contract approved during closed session September 1, and he now makes at least $5.25 million annually. His original salary for 2021 was supposed to be $4.35 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The report didn’t state any information about Chryst’s buyout amount, but with a $5.25 million base salary, you can bet that it’s very hefty.

“I made the decision at the time based on the performance of our coach, and that’s what we did,” athletic director Chris McIntosh explained.

Since the new deal was agreed to, the Badgers are an incredibly disappointing 1-3.

I like Chryst as a head coach and I have no doubt that he can get the Wisconsin program to where we want to be.

However, paying him $5.25 million annually while getting crushed on the field is a tough pill to swallow. It’s not like the raise is coming after a super successful season.

It’s coming off a 4-3 2020 campaign and we’re now 1-3. That means Wisconsin is 5-6 in our last 11 games. That’s simply not acceptable.

When we start winning a bunch of games, I’ll feel much better about Chyrst earning more than $5 million annually.

Get us to 10+ wins every single season and I’ll be happy.

Until that happens, fans aren’t going to be pleased with his coaching performance or this deal.