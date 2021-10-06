Chicago Bears Name Justin Fields The Permanent Starting Quarterback

The Chicago Bears are officially Justin Fields’ team.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Fields will be the starter going forward after starting the last two games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

This isn’t just the right call. It’s the only call for Chicago. Fields’ ceiling is way higher than Andy Dalton, and there’s nothing the former Bengals QB can do that Fields can’t already.

Sitting behind a veteran makes sense if the veteran is capable of opening up the playbook more.

With Fields and Dalton, the latter actually keeps the playbook closed to a degree because he’s not a great athlete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

Fields is a freak of nature athlete with a powerful and accurate arm. When you have a guy like him on the depth chart, you simply have to unleash him and let him get to work.

That’s what the Bears are doing going forward with Fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

Now, it’s time to find out just how far Fields can take this team during his rookie campaign. If there’s one thing we know, you damn sure don’t want to bet against him!