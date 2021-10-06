College GameDay Put Up Monster TV Ratings At The Georgia/Arkansas Game

College GameDay put up some massive TV ratings this past weekend.

According to a release from ESPN, the most popular college football pregame event in America averaged more than two million viewers in Athens prior to the Georgia/Arkansas game. That makes it the most-viewed show since GameDay went to the three hour format. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The final hour also had three million viewers, which is the most-watched final hour in nearly three years.

Week 5 of @CollegeGameDay in Athens, Ga.: 🏈 More than 2M viewers, the most-viewed October show since CGD expanded to 3 hours 🏈 3M viewers in the final hour, the most-watched final hour since Nov. 2018 pic.twitter.com/xE9ebZ0vV0 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 5, 2021

I drag ESPN for a lot of stuff because I think the network makes a lot of bad decisions. However, there’s no question in my mind at all that outside of live sports, College GameDay is hands down the greatest thing about the network.

In fact, I can’t even think of a close second. GameDay is literally the only thing on ESPN I go out of my way to watch every single week.

“You know what it teaches you?…Shut up and show up.” I spoke with @DavidPollack47 and @ReceDavis about the importance of football. Both gave incredible answers, and every fan and critic of the sport should listen. pic.twitter.com/DhYYEfmqvh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 13, 2020

I also interviewed a couple of the guys from GameDay back in 2019, and they couldn’t have been nicer people. Absolutely incredible guys.

It’s a shame ESPN doesn’t have more programming like GameDay and more people like the cast. If the network did, the ratings might be much better across the board!

Big project coming up with @CollegeGameDay. Huge thanks to @davidpollack47 and @ReceDavis for sitting down with me to talk some football. I can’t wait for you all to see the final product. pic.twitter.com/P9iVlo36zm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2019

I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the season from GameDay. Through the first five weeks, it’s been nothing but pure electricity.