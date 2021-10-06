Editorial

College GameDay Put Up Monster TV Ratings At The Georgia/Arkansas Game

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College GameDay put up some massive TV ratings this past weekend.

According to a release from ESPN, the most popular college football pregame event in America averaged more than two million viewers in Athens prior to the Georgia/Arkansas game. That makes it the most-viewed show since GameDay went to the three hour format. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The final hour also had three million viewers, which is the most-watched final hour in nearly three years.

I drag ESPN for a lot of stuff because I think the network makes a lot of bad decisions. However, there’s no question in my mind at all that outside of live sports, College GameDay is hands down the greatest thing about the network.

In fact, I can’t even think of a close second. GameDay is literally the only thing on ESPN I go out of my way to watch every single week.

I also interviewed a couple of the guys from GameDay back in 2019, and they couldn’t have been nicer people. Absolutely incredible guys.

It’s a shame ESPN doesn’t have more programming like GameDay and more people like the cast. If the network did, the ratings might be much better across the board!

I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the season from GameDay. Through the first five weeks, it’s been nothing but pure electricity.