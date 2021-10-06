REPORT: Chris Brown Will Not Face Charges In Battery Case Due To Insufficient Evidence

Chris Brown reportedly will not face charges in his battery case after the city attorney’s office said it declined to move forward.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said the “Loyal” hitmaker will not face charges due insufficient evidence, TMZ reported Wednesday. The 32-year-old singer was awaiting prosecution after being accused of hitting a woman and being investigated for battery in the case.(RELATED: Police Break Up Chris Brown’s Massive Birthday Party, 400-500 Guests Reportedly In Attendance)

Chris Brown’s battery case rejected by the City Attorney’s Office. https://t.co/Xtf22o5XFj — TMZ (@TMZ) October 6, 2021

Law enforcement sources previously told the outlet police responded in June to the San Fernando Valley home of the superstar singer where a woman claimed Brown reportedly slapped the back of her head and her weave came off. (RELATED: Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation)

Police reportedly took a battery report and Chris was named the suspect, the outlet noted. Sources shared no other injuries were reported. Another report claimed police responded to a call in San Fernando Valley for reports of an argument and that it was being investigated as a battery, NBC News reported at the time. He was never arrested following the battery report.

The singer’s past legal trouble includes being arrested after physically assaulting his girlfriend at the time, superstar singer Rihanna. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and served years of probation.