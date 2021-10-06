Tyson Fury Says He’s Going To Knock Deontay Wilder ‘The F**k Out’

Tyson Fury is very confident going into his Saturday fight against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder are slated to fight for the third time this Saturday night, and boxing fans around the world are super excited.

Well, Fury doesn’t sound too worried at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101)

During a press event Tuesday, Fury said, “No matter Deontay Wilder does, I’m still going to knock him the f**k out.”

Tyson Fury “No matter Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him the fuck out” @trboxing #wilderfury3 pic.twitter.com/5TxNTP1zz3 — BroBible (@BroBible) October 6, 2021

He further added that Wilder “is a real piece of sh*t” and a “piece of garbage.” I think it’s safe to say Fury isn’t a fan at all.

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder “I think the guy is a real piece of shit “ @trboxing @PBConFOX #wilderfury3 pic.twitter.com/CYCJ7Qmu18 — BroBible (@BroBible) October 6, 2021

I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’m cheering for Fury in this fight. He smoked Wilder in the second bout after a draw in the first, and I honestly think he’s going to maul him Saturday night.

It night not even be close at all, and I truly hope it isn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101)

Also, Tyson Fury is one of the funniest guys I’ve ever interviewed in my life. Prior to the rematch, I spoke with him and he was entertainment gold.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

Make sure to check out the biggest fight we’ve had so far this year Saturday night on PPV!