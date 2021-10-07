Is Georgia On Upset Alert Against Auburn?

Is there a chance Auburn shocks the country Saturday by beating Georgia?

The Bulldogs and Tigers take the field at 3:30 EST on CBS this weekend, and Georgia is a heavy -15.5 favorite. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, should fans be prepared to be shocked? Are the Bulldogs on upset alert on the road?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

The answer to that might be yes, even if Georgia fans don’t want to hear it. I’m a big believer that the Bulldogs are talented, but they’re absolutely beatable.

Their win over Clemson means nothing and the win over Arkansas, while impressive, is far from what we’ve seen other teams do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Georgia’s ranking has a lot to do with the name recognition of the program. It’s definitely not just about what we’ve seen on the field.

For some reason, I just think Bo Nix, who played very well against LSU, manages to keep this game much closer than expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

If Auburn is within 10 when the fourth quarter starts, then they’ll 100% have a chance when it’s all said and done.

Now, I’m not guaranteeing a victory for the Tigers, but I am saying anyone who thinks they’re just going to walk away with it is kidding themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It should be a very fun time.