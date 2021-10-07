Woody Harrelson Punches Man At Rooftop Hotel In Act Of Self-Defense

Woody Harrelson punched a man at a rooftop hotel in Washington, D.C., in an apparent act of self-defense, according to NBC4 Washington.

Police were called out to the Watergate Hotel for an altercation involving the 60-year-old actor and a man, who is now facing charges, that allegedly refused to stop photographing the superstar and his daughter, NBC4 Washington reported Thursday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Harrelson asked the man to stop taking photos and to delete the snaps, according to NBC 4.

A witness said the man then “lunged towards” the actor “in an attempt to grab his neck,” the police department report said, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Will Matthew McConaughey Or Woody Harrelson Be In ‘True Detective’ Season Three Finale?)

!! Man Punched by Woody Harrelson at Watergate Faces Charges: DC Police https://t.co/s0Wk0DM90u — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 7, 2021

The “Zombieland” star then told police he punched the alleged aggressor in his neck “in defense of himself.”

Charges are still pending against the man who took the photos and an investigation is ongoing, according to Fox News.

The “Venom” star is in D.C. where he’s been filming a series about the Watergate scandal for HBO called, “The White House Plumbers.”

Harrelson has two daughters in their 20’s and another in their teens and it’s unclear which daughter was with the superstar Wednesday night.

In 2009, Harrelson had a run-in with a photographer at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Daily News reported at the time, after a cameraman claimed the actor pushed a camera into his face.

“With my daughter at the airport, I was startled by a paparazzo who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie,” Woody shared, during the same time his film “Zombieland” was set to come out.