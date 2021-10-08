Watch Jessica Chastain In The Trailer For ‘The 355’

Jessica Chastain’s upcoming movie “The 355” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Five women band together to stop a global organization from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, Chastain and company are going to kick a lot of butt! Give it a watch below.

I’m sure there will be some hardos who try to trash this movie because it’s an all-female lead crew. I don’t mind.

All I care about is whether or not it’s badass, and we all know a spy story with a female lead can be. Don’t believe me?

I suggest you watch “Alias” with Jennifer Garner. It was a hell of a show back in the day.

Now, Jessica Chastain is teaming up with several other stars for a film about the hunt for terrorists attempting to acquire a serious weapon.

Yeah, you don’t have to say anything else. I’m 100% in on “The 355.” It looks like it’s going to be a very fun movie.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The 355” starting January 7. I’ll definitely be adding this one to my list of movies I need to see. It looks far too good to pass up.