Texas A&M Shocks Alabama 41-38

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Isaiah Spiller #28 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies rushes past Henry To'oTo'o #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texas A&M shocked Alabama 41-38 Saturday night.

Despite the fact that the Aggies were unranked entering the SEC matchup and number one Alabama was a monster favorite, Texas A&M pulled off an incredible win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did Texas A&M win, but Jimbo Fisher is now the first former assistant of Nick Saban to slay the king.

All the way around, it was a hell of a night in College Station and shock waves have now been sent through the world of college football.

We all knew Saban would likely eventually lose to a former assistant. After all, it feels like half the teams in America are coached by guys from his tree.

I just don’t think people expected it to be tonight. Yet, here we are and this is why we play the game.

Major props to the Aggies for pulling off the win and props to me for admitting when I get things wrong. Hell of a night for Jimbo Fisher and company!