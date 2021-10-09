Texas A&M Shocks Alabama 41-38

Texas A&M shocked Alabama 41-38 Saturday night.

Despite the fact that the Aggies were unranked entering the SEC matchup and number one Alabama was a monster favorite, Texas A&M pulled off an incredible win.

WHAT A SCENE IN COLLEGE STATION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SP2MuuVBtT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2021

Not only did Texas A&M win, but Jimbo Fisher is now the first former assistant of Nick Saban to slay the king.

All the way around, it was a hell of a night in College Station and shock waves have now been sent through the world of college football.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

We all knew Saban would likely eventually lose to a former assistant. After all, it feels like half the teams in America are coached by guys from his tree.

I just don’t think people expected it to be tonight. Yet, here we are and this is why we play the game.

STREAK SNAPPED 👊 Jimbo Fisher becomes the first Saban assistant to defeat the Alabama Head Coach pic.twitter.com/7V0BqzdGED — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2021

Major props to the Aggies for pulling off the win and props to me for admitting when I get things wrong. Hell of a night for Jimbo Fisher and company!