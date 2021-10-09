‘Twisted And Evil’: Jim Acosta Asks If People Who Stand By Trump ‘Feel The Darkness That Fills His Soul’

Jim Acosta criticized Republican politicians who were planning to attend a rally with former President Donald Trump in Iowa Saturday.

“And these politicians have to ask themselves, why are you sharing the stage with that man?” Acosta said. “After what he just said about Haitian migrants? And what he did to this country on January 6th? When you do stand next to him, ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours, too? Feels cold, doesn’t it?”

The CNN host condemned Trump’s comments about Haitian immigrants, which he made on Fox News. Trump had said that Haiti had “a tremendous problem with AIDS, many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country and we don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. Sean, it’s like a death wish. It’s like a death wish for our country.”

“Trump is still bullying with racist tropes,” Acosta claimed. “Just like he did when he called Mexicans immigrants rapists, and just like when he tried to ban Muslims coming into this country. It’s twisted and it’s evil.”

Acosta also warned viewers of Trump supporters' intentions should Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

“On inauguration day 2025, if Trump returns to power, which flags will the bullies drape across the capitol?” He asked. “Ours, or his?”