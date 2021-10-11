‘Oz’ Actor Granville Adams Dead At 58 Following Cancer Battle

Granville Adams, known for his roles on such hit shows as “Oz” and “Empire,” has died following a year long battle with cancer. He was 58.

“Granny has ascended to the heavens,” a post on Instagram from the late actor’s family read, according to CNN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends,” the post added. “His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed. Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

“He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments,” the statement on social media continued. “Granville would not want us to be sad! Granny would want us all to smile and remember the best times we had with him, and share the love we learned from him! Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!”

HBO’s Oz Star Granville Adams Dead at 58 from Cancer: ‘His Smile Was Infectious’ pic.twitter.com/tpo6mZkWIV — People (@people) October 11, 2021

Adams is probably best remembered for his role on the HBO series “Oz” in which he played role of Zahir Arif in the prison drama for all six seasons.

He also appeared in the TV show “Homicide: Life on the Street” and FOX’s “Empire.”

Showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana of “Oz” posted a tribute to the actor following news of his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Fontana (@sonofsicilia)

“Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana shared on Instagram.