Quintez Cephus Suffers A Broke Collarbone, Might Miss The Rest Of The Season

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus might be out for the rest of the season.

According to Tom Pelissero, the former Wisconsin star broke his collarbone Sunday during a loss to the Vikings, and he’ll miss multiple months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffered a broken collarbone Sunday, source said. It’ll be an extended absence and potentially season-ending for Cephus, who has been a bright spot in Detroit’s challenging start. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

As Pelissero pointed out, there’s a high chance Cephus’ season is over with the Lions sitting at 0-5 and a long shot to make the playoffs.

Quintez Cephus is slated to undergo surgery and is facing a three-month recovery, source said. So unless Detroit rallies from 0-5 to make a playoff run, Cephus’ season is almost surely over. https://t.co/Eo6BXwGFU0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

This is a really unfortunate situation for Cephus. He was having a great season for the Lions and was one of the parts of the offense that actually worked.

Through five games, he had 204 yards, two touchdowns and 15 receptions.

Easy Money Quintez Cephus 💰 pic.twitter.com/lyRUtQ6oNB — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) September 12, 2021

Now, his second season in the NFL is likely over after just five games. It’s a very tough break for the former college star.

As a Lions and Wisconsin fan, I hope Cephus makes a full recovery and is ready to roll in 2022 because we’re going to rely on him as a building block for the future.