Quintez Cephus Suffers A Broke Collarbone, Might Miss The Rest Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Quintez Cephus #87 of the Detroit Lions catches the ball for a first down during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus might be out for the rest of the season.

According to Tom Pelissero, the former Wisconsin star broke his collarbone Sunday during a loss to the Vikings, and he’ll miss multiple months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Pelissero pointed out, there’s a high chance Cephus’ season is over with the Lions sitting at 0-5 and a long shot to make the playoffs.

This is a really unfortunate situation for Cephus. He was having a great season for the Lions and was one of the parts of the offense that actually worked.

Through five games, he had 204 yards, two touchdowns and 15 receptions.

Now, his second season in the NFL is likely over after just five games. It’s a very tough break for the former college star.

As a Lions and Wisconsin fan, I hope Cephus makes a full recovery and is ready to roll in 2022 because we’re going to rely on him as a building block for the future.