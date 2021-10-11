‘She Leaves You Pining For The Authentic Maternal Warmth Of Hillary Clinton’: Tucker Carlson Mocks ‘Phony’ Kamala Harris

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris is so “phony” that she leaves people “pining for the authentic maternal warmth of Hillary Clinton.”

WATCH:

“She leaves you pining for the authentic maternal warmth of Hillary Clinton,” Carlson said. “I mean, it’s that bad,” adding that Harris is “daring you to watch her without vomiting. I mean, she’s literally that phony.”

Conservative author Candace Owens agreed and said that Harris “genuinely resents being subordinate to [President Joe] Biden” and doesn’t seem to be interested in her job.

Owens was responding to a video that features Harris speaking melodramatically about space travel to a a group of teenagers — some of whom were actually actors.

“It is really a bizarre thing to watch,” Owens said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” (RELATED: ‘Sounds So Phony’: Joe Concha Says Kamala Harris Has ‘Authenticity Problem’

“It’s so scripted, there is nothing authentic about her at all,” the conservative talk show host continued. Owens insisted that Harris is consistently “phony” in all of her appearances and seems like “she’s playing a part that she genuinely doesn’t want to play.”

“I think people are accurately reporting there seems to be this shade war between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, I think that’s accurate.”

“She is so unlikeable,” Owens claimed, suggesting that the Democratic Party has managed to “put forth a woman” who is “more unlikeable than Hillary Clinton.”

Owens questioned how much of the Biden administration is authentic and how much is theater. “This really does feel like a ‘Saturday Night live’ skit … it’s like, do we have people who are actually running our country or do we have actors who are just sitting around, you know, saying what they’re supposed to say, reading off a teleconference?” (RELATED: ‘A Profound Disaster’: Joe Concha Says Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis ‘Seriously Diminishes’ Her Chances In 2024)

Harris boasted that she was “the last person in the room” when the Biden administration was discussing the evacuation from Afghanistan.

A Sept. 23 Rasmussen Reports poll suggested that former President Donald Trump would beat both Harris and Biden in a 2024 presidential race.