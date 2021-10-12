Pelosi Says She Thinks ‘A Lot’ About Things She’d Do If She ‘Ruled The World’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she frequently thinks about the policies she would enact if she “ruled the world.”

Pelosi delivered a speech at the 67th Annual Session of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly in Lisbon, Portugal, after being named the first recipient of the Women For Peace and Security Award.

Pelosi: “People ask me, ‘If you ruled the world, what one thing would you do?’ I think about that a lot.” Yeah, I’ll bet she does! pic.twitter.com/YruAfYI8ti — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 11, 2021

“[P]eople ask me, ‘If you ruled the world, what one thing would you do?’ – I think about that a lot,” the House speaker said.

Pelosi said she thinks “a lot” about what she would do if she “ruled the world,” during her remarks at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Lisbon, Portugal today. pic.twitter.com/nG5btx9rzS — Daeshon Jones (@jonesdaeshon) October 11, 2021

She then claimed that it “would be easy” to choose one policy she would prefer over everything else if she was in charge of the world. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Compares Pelosi To Fidel Castro, Says She Is The ‘Greatest Threat’ To Freedom)

“It would be to prioritize the education of women and girls,” she said. “It would make the biggest difference not only in their lives, their families, their communities, but to the world.”

“Because we truly do believe that when women succeed, America succeeds – or any country succeeds. But globally, we all succeed,” she added.

The award will be displayed in the Speaker’s Office in the Capitol as a reminder of “the importance of parliaments in the work of security, the economy, governance,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi promised to enact federal abortion legislation in early September after the passage of the Texas Heartbeat Act. She argued that the law “delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities.”