Mother Whose Son Died From Shooting Goes After NYC, Says Its Soft On Crime

A mother whose son was shot and killed in 2020 is begging New York City officials to put more police officers on city streets, according to Fox News.

Eve Hendricks’ son Brendan was only 17-years-old when he was murdered in June 2020, according to Fox News.

“Gun violence should not be the end of a child’s life”: An NYC mom joined #FoxFriendsFirst to sound off on the recent spike in violence against young people.https://t.co/PZ83Semb4w — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 12, 2021

“Before my son Brendan was murdered, gun violence did not affect me,” Hendricks said, the outlet reported. “Now that I’m living it, I just don’t see and think it is right for any other parent to live this way, to feel this way, to feel such pain.”

There have been 21 children murdered on the streets of New York City so far in 2021, Fox News reported.

“I have to speak on behalf of our kids,” Hendricks said, according to Fox News.

“We demand more police officers … to arrest kids, to put them in jail,” Hendricks said, according to Fox News. “If you are big enough to pull the trigger, you are big enough to serve the time.” (RELATED: Grandma Of 1-Year-Old Killed In New York City Shooting Calls For End To Gun Violence)

New York City’s murder rate increased by 40% in 2020 compared to the previous year. The city government also cut the police budget by $1 billion in June 2020.