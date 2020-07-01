NYC Passes Budget That Will Defund The NYPD By $1 Billion

New York City officials approved a budget Tuesday that subtracted nearly $1 billion from the NYPD funding amid the ongoing protests to defund the police.

The $88.1 billion budget has been of particular interest to many, as protesters have continued to make their presence and demands known outside city hall, according to the New York Times.

The $1 billion will be removed from the NYPD’s $6 billion budget to programs that assist in youth and community development, per Fox News.

However, many believe these changes do not go far enough and only amount to “smoke and mirrors,” as reported by the New York Times.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “defunding the police means defunding the police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math.” (RELATED: NYPD Shows Up In Force To Dismantle Protesters’ New NYC ‘CHAZ’)

Police reform activists worry this shift of funding will be done in a way that still benefits the police, according to Fox News.

Republican city councilman Joseph Borelli voted against the measure to defund the NYPD, saying, “we know what we’re doing will create a more violent city.”

Here is my speech against the cuts to defund the #NYPD from tonight’s virtual city council budget vote. #FundThePolice pic.twitter.com/K5d8Fgs5NE — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) July 1, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the city council’s efforts to enact change and defund the police, but recognized that as crime and shootings rise in New York City, it will be a difficult “balancing act,” according to the New York Times. This comes after 72 shootings were reported in New York City in the past week, as reported by Fox News.

Despite receiving more no votes than usual, the budget passed 32-to-17.