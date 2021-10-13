Police Charge Mom For Allegedly Giving 14-Year-Old Daughter Psychedelic Mushrooms, Marijuana As Part Of ‘Bonding Experience’

A Pennsylvania mother was charged for allegedly giving her teen daughter psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana as part of a “bonding experience,” an affidavit showed according to Penn Live Patriot-News.

Forty-two-year-old mother Brandy Lee Betz was charged with felony child endangerment after she confessed to giving “shrooms” and marijuana to her 14-year-old daughter sometime between Jan. and Feb. of 2021, Penn Live reported. (RELATED: 2-Year-Old Dies After Ingesting Fentanyl Allegedly Purchased Using Stimulus Check)

Dauphin County Children and Youth conducted a parallel investigation with detective Adam Tankersley. When Tankersley interviewed Betz, she admitted to doing drugs with her daughter, according to Penn Live.

Investigators also spoke with Betz’ daughter, who confirmed that her mother gave her the drugs and that they consumed them together, according to the outlet.

A witness had also told police that Betz visited their home to brag about the “bonding experience” she had with her daughter, saying that they had taken mushrooms and smoked pot together, the New York Post reported.

Betz faces charges of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

She was bailed out on $10,000 and a hearing for her case is scheduled for Oct. 27.