‘CNN And Don Lemon Are Pathetic’: Glenn Greenwald Slams Network’s Double-Down On Joe Rogan Taking ‘Horse Dewormer’

Glenn Greenwald called “CNN and Don Lemon” pathetic after the network doubled-down on saying Joe Rogan took “horse dewormer” when he contracted COVID-19.

“CNN and @DonLemon are pathetic,” the journalist and co-founder of The Intercept tweeted Thursday. “There is zero ambiguity they lied about Joe Rogan.”

“They told viewers he took horse dewormer: a 100% lie,” he added. “He took the human version of ivermectin prescribed by his medical doctor. But as I said, lying is not frowned upon at CNN: it’s encouraged.” (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Blasts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Low Ratings)

Greenwald’s post included a clip of Don Lemon talking to Dr. Sanjay Gupta after his interview with the podcaster, in which Gupta told Rogan that CNN “shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer.”

During CNN’s show, Lemon said it was “not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“I think that’s important,” he added. “And it is not approved for COVID.”

“Correct, that is correct and it is not approved for COVID …,” Gupta replied. “But you know, there’s still a few ongoing trials around Ivermectin. But if you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against COVID] here.”

During “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Rogan confronted Gupta several times over the network lying about him using Ivermectin after catching the virus.

“They lied and said I was taking horse dewormer,” Rogan said. “First of all, it was prescribed to me by a doctor.”

“Yeah, they shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” Gupta replied. “If you got a human pill, because there are people that were taking the veterinary medication, you’re not obviously, you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that. Ivermectin could be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”

“Does it bother you that the news network that you work for out and out lied?” the podcaster asked.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta responded.

Rogan, who contracted COVID-19 in September, said he used Ivermectin and “monoclonal antibodies” to battle the virus. During one of his shows, he wondered aloud whether he should “sue CNN” for allegedly “making shit up” and claiming the podcaster used “horse dewormer” when he took ivermectin in his battle with COVID-19.