‘Do I Have To Sue CNN?’: Joe Rogan Accuses Media Giant Of ‘Making Sh*t Up’ Over ‘Horse Dewormer’ Claims

Podcaster Joe Rogan wondered aloud whether he should “sue CNN” for allegedly “making shit up” and claiming the podcaster used “horse dewormer” when he took ivermectin in his recent battle with COVID-19.

“Well, well, well if it isn’t old horse worm Rogan,” comedian and podcaster Tom Segura exclaimed at the start of “The Joe Rogan” podcast in a clip posted on YouTube Tuesday. “I’m glad you’re well.”

“Do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan replied. “They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor.” RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

WATCH:

“It’s an American company,” he added. “They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

“Multiple doctors told me to take it,” he added, before he slammed the outlet for not reporting how “he got better” afterwards and no longer tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the comedian said he also took “monoclonal antibodies,” the “shit they gave” former President Donald Trump after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The UFC commentator recently revealed he contracted COVID-19 and credited “modern medicine” with getting him back to “feeling good.” Not long after, he shared that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Rogan also made headlines when he said the vaccine mandates were pushing America “one step closer to” dictatorship.