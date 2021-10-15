Nick Saban Is The Highest Paid College Football Coach In America For The 2021 Season

Nick Saban is the highest paid coach in all of college football.

According to the latest salary data for college coaches released by USA Today, the Alabama coach will earn more than $9.75 million for the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban is the greatest football coach ever because he pushes everyone on a daily basis and refuses to tolerate excuses. In 2021, that’s a VERY rare trait. We could use more guys like Saban. pic.twitter.com/9hfU7e3vGc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

LSU’s Ed Orgeron is second at slightly more than $9 million and Stanford’s David Show is third at $8.9 million.

Dabo Swinney checked in fourth at $8.3 million. He had been scheduled to make more than $9.5 million, but gave up part of his salary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no doubt at all that Saban deserves to be the highest paid coach in all of college football. The man is a superstar and all he does is win.

He has seen national title rings, and he’ll almost certainly win a few more before he hangs up his whistle for good.

The man is simply built differently than everyone else. Swinney is the second best coach in college football, but the gap between and Saban is still huge.

Then, the gap between Swinney and the rest of the field is substantial.

Nick Saban doesn’t want to hear one word about how great Alabama is. He’s only focused on getting better and winning the next game. That’s why he’s the greatest coach ever. America could use more people like Saban. pic.twitter.com/JLokyOkgua — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2021

And for any idiot out there who wants to complain about how much college football coaches get paid, show me a stadium packed with people watching a gender studies class and then I’ll listen to what you have to say.

Until then, save your complaining for someone who cares because I damn sure don’t.

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

