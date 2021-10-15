Editorial

Nick Saban Is The Highest Paid College Football Coach In America For The 2021 Season

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide converses with head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels prior to facing each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nick Saban is the highest paid coach in all of college football.

According to the latest salary data for college coaches released by USA Today, the Alabama coach will earn more than $9.75 million for the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU’s Ed Orgeron is second at slightly more than $9 million and Stanford’s David Show is third at $8.9 million.

Dabo Swinney checked in fourth at $8.3 million. He had been scheduled to make more than $9.5 million, but gave up part of his salary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

There’s no doubt at all that Saban deserves to be the highest paid coach in all of college football. The man is a superstar and all he does is win.

He has seen national title rings, and he’ll almost certainly win a few more before he hangs up his whistle for good.

The man is simply built differently than everyone else. Swinney is the second best coach in college football, but the gap between and Saban is still huge.

Then, the gap between Swinney and the rest of the field is substantial.

And for any idiot out there who wants to complain about how much college football coaches get paid, show me a stadium packed with people watching a gender studies class and then I’ll listen to what you have to say.

Until then, save your complaining for someone who cares because I damn sure don’t.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Saban leading the pack.