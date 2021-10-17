Aaron Rodgers Shouts ‘I Still Own You’ At Chicago Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers dropped the hammer on fans of the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 Sunday win.

Late in the fourth quarter, the star quarterback scrambled for a touchdown, and it was after the play when the fireworks really started.

Rodgers shouted at the fans “I still own you” and the audio was luckily picked up on the TV mics. Watch the incredible moment below.

I’m not sure how Chicago comes back from a moment like this. When your most hated rival scrambles for a TD and then shouts “I still own you,” it’s a very tough look.

In fact, it’s about as tough as it can get.

“We’ve had a lot of big wins over the years… I have a lot of respect for the fans, but it’s always fun beating the Bears.”@AaronRodgers12 is satisfied with the @packers win and stands by his “owning the Bears” comment. pic.twitter.com/RJ9cIMZHIz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

Don’t get me wrong on this. I love the fact Rodgers said it. I’m all for trash talking opponents. If you don’t want to hear the chatter, don’t let the other team score. It’s pretty simple.

If you don’t want Aaron Rodgers dancing on your grave, keep him out of the end zone and I say that as someone who hates the Packers.

“I STILL OWN YOU. I STILL OWN YOU.” — Aaron Rodgers to the Chicago Bears fans after his late rushing touchdown — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) October 17, 2021

What an all-time epic moment.