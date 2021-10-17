Bill Clinton Released From Hospital

Bill Clinton has been released from the hospital, where he was being treated for an infection, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Former President Clinton was released around 8 a.m. from the University of California Irvine Medical Center. Clinton was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, The AP reported.

“President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to treat him, and will continue to monitor his progress.” Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement.

Hillary Clinton her daughter Chelsea came to the hospital on Saturday, around 8 a.m, The AP reported. (RELATED: Hillary, Bill Clinton Spotted Taking A Walk In The Hamptons)

President Joe Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken with Clinton, and “sends his best.” “He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said, according to The AP.

Clinton underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath, according to the outlet. He had to return to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery, the AP reported.