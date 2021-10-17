REVIEW: ‘Halloween Kills’ Is A Disappointing Movie

Ladies and gentlemen, “Halloween Kills” is far from great.

As many of you know, I’ve been excited for the latest film in the iconic “Halloween” saga, and the newest one with Jamie Lee Curtis dropped this past Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I finally had a chance to watch it Sunday, and it was very disappointing.

I thought the 2018 movie was very solid and I really enjoyed it. “Halloween Kills” picked up right where the 2018 film ended and we also got a few flashbacks to Michael Myers’ murderous rampage decades before.

Unfortunately, “Halloween Kills” is full of over-the-top murder scenes and the audience is simply asked to believe too much.

We’re asked to believe that Meyers can be beaten within an inch of his life and should have died long ago, but yet, he just keeps on living.

I’m often willing to suspend reality for movies, especially horror movies. However, “Halloween Kills” just takes things too far.

I don’t want to spoil anything, but the last 10 minutes are so outrageous that it kind of ruined the entire movie for me.

I know there’s another movie on the way, and that’s why the ending was what it was. Still, it doesn’t make it any better.

I give “Halloween Kills” a very disappointing 5/10.