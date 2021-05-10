Jared Goff Says The Lions Not Drafting A Quarterback Is A ‘Nice Vote Of Confidence’

Jared Goff is very happy the Detroit Lions didn’t draft a quarterback.

The Lions selected offensive lineman Penei Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, despite the fact Justin Fields was still on the board. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

How does that make Goff feel? According to NFL.com, he told the media, “Again, I think it’s a nice vote of confidence obviously for me. I think what’s not lost on me is their first move as a staff, Brad and (coach) Dan (Campbell), involved me. It’s exciting, and it makes you feel good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

I like the Sewell pick a lot. I really do. We need help on the offensive line, but let’s not get confused about what’s going on.

We have to find Goff’s replacement sooner than later. Unless he comes out and sets the world on fire in 2021, he’s just not the guy.

Not only is he not the guy for the Lions, but his contract is huge. That’s just not a winning formula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Seeing as how bad the draft class is in 2022 at quarterback, I thought going with a QB in 2021 made a hell of a lot of sense, especially with Justin Fields on the board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

However, the Lions went a different direction. Now, it’s time to find out how it all shakes out. Maybe Goff will prove me wrong, but I’m not holding my breath.