Former Air Force Officer Robert Salas Claims UFOs Disabled Nuclear Missiles In The 1960s

Former Air Force Captain Robert Salas allegedly had a wild experience with UFOs.

In an interview with The Sun, Salas claimed to have been overseeing 10 nuclear missiles at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana when a UFO took them offline in 1967. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salas recently told The Sun the following in part about the alleged incident:

I was in charge of ten nuclear missiles at the time when a UFO came over and hovered over our facility and while it was hovering there it was seen by all our guards. I was underground 60ft, locked into a concrete capsule. It was reported to me directly by those guards. While the object was up there we lost all ten missiles due to guidance and control failure…This object, whatever it was, would have had to send a signal to each missile separately and disable the guidance system.

As I’ve said many times, UFO talk in the United States is becoming more and more common, and that’s not going to change in the near future.

In fact, I’d argue that UFOs are only becoming more interesting with time. The general public is eager for new info.

In fact, former Senator Harry Reid claimed that UFOs have taken down our nuclear capabilities, which is the exact same thing Salas has alleged.

I’ve always said there are three possible explanations for UFOs. The first and most likely is that it’s our own highly-classified tech. If you asked me to break down how confident I am it’s our stuff, I’d say at least 70%.

The other 30% is split between it being foreign adversaries or technology that’s not from this Earth. What we know for sure is that there have been more than enough sightings to at least justify some investigations.

After all, it’s not nut jobs and conspiracy theorists pushing these claims. It’s military and government leaders, and there are videos!

We’ll see if more people forward with stories of their own. It’s a fascinating subject and it’s not going away!