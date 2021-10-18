Tennessee Gets A $250,000 Fine For Fans Throwing Trash At Ole Miss And Lane Kiffin

The SEC has hit Tennessee with a fine for the melee that unfolded Saturday night.

Tennessee fans rained down trash on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss during the losing effort, and it was an incredibly embarrassing and humiliating moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Volunteers have learned their punishment.

‘Asked For’: Lane Kiffin Has 100% Pure Class Response To Tennessee Fans Throwing Trash At Him https://t.co/Dt9cT8PZvD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2021

According to a release from the SEC, the Volunteers have been fined $250,000 and must work to identify individuals who threw stuff.

You can read the full release below.

Here’s the Tennessee punishment. Starts with $250,000. pic.twitter.com/uRluymP4UK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 18, 2021

Honestly, this is a joke of a punishment and shouldn’t be treated as anything other than that. Tennessee probably has $250,000 under a random couch cushion.

They’re not even going to notice it’s missing.

Lane Kiffin caught a water bottle on his way out of Neyland Stadium — and tossed his visor back 😅 pic.twitter.com/KVxZiPK7ZB — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

If we want to treat this situation seriously, then someone is going to have to actually drop the hammer. You can’t have morons throwing stuff at coaches, players and cheerleaders.

Imagine if someone had thrown something heavy enough to hurt a person. Trust me, at that point, a $250,000 fine would be the least of Tennessee’s concerns.

This is banana land!!! The cheerleaders aren’t safe! pic.twitter.com/vatMpZWymU — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2021

Shape up, SEC. This nonsense can’t be tolerated. Us civilized folks in the B1G would never tolerate this garbage!