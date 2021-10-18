Editorial

Tennessee Gets A $250,000 Fine For Fans Throwing Trash At Ole Miss And Lane Kiffin

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The SEC has hit Tennessee with a fine for the melee that unfolded Saturday night.

Tennessee fans rained down trash on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss during the losing effort, and it was an incredibly embarrassing and humiliating moment.

Now, the Volunteers have learned their punishment.

According to a release from the SEC, the Volunteers have been fined $250,000 and must work to identify individuals who threw stuff.

You can read the full release below.

Honestly, this is a joke of a punishment and shouldn’t be treated as anything other than that. Tennessee probably has $250,000 under a random couch cushion.

They’re not even going to notice it’s missing.

If we want to treat this situation seriously, then someone is going to have to actually drop the hammer. You can’t have morons throwing stuff at coaches, players and cheerleaders.

Imagine if someone had thrown something heavy enough to hurt a person. Trust me, at that point, a $250,000 fine would be the least of Tennessee’s concerns.

Shape up, SEC. This nonsense can’t be tolerated. Us civilized folks in the B1G would never tolerate this garbage!