Nick Saban Shares Advice About Choices And Consequences In Incredible Viral Video

A video of Nick Saban sharing life advice is circulating Twitter, and it’s outstanding.

In a video tweeted by Drew Maddux (via TikTok user @hilitehub), the seven-time national champion shared a story about an unnamed former player who got in trouble for fighting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the story, Saban explained how the police were called on the unnamed player and he nearly ended up getting arrested. The legendary Alabama coach explained to the young man he was a first round pick, but with an assault charge, he’d lose $28 million by dropping to the third round.

If there’s one video you watch today, I suggest you make it this one. It’s outstanding on every single level.

$38 Million Wisdom from Coach Nick Saban we can all apply to our lives! pic.twitter.com/Ant2MD0wvc — Drew Maddux (@DrewMaddux) October 19, 2021

Even though I’m not an Alabama fan, I’ve made it crystal clear that I’m a huge fan of Nick Saban. I respect the hell out of him and videos like this one are why.

The man’s brain just operates on a different level, and that’s why people gravitate towards him.

Nick Saban is the greatest football coach ever because he pushes everyone on a daily basis and refuses to tolerate excuses. In 2021, that’s a VERY rare trait. We could use more guys like Saban. pic.twitter.com/9hfU7e3vGc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

If you were a parent, he’d be insanely high on the list of people you’d want mentoring your child. In fact, he is probably number one if your son is an athlete.

He will get the best out of anyone who is willing to put in the work. In the case of this unnamed former player, he’ll show you why your actions aren’t worth the cost.

Saban is a hell of a man and he’s a hell of a leader. If you don’t agree, you’re just not paying attention.