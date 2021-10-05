‘They’re Not Going To Call The Boys, Boys Anymore’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Her Son’s Former School Over Its Left ‘Wokeism’

Megyn Kelly blasted her son’s former school for its left “wokeism” and revealed how the school’s “not going to call the boys, boys anymore.”

“We pulled our kids out of the New York City private schools because they went so hard left on the wokeism and the divisive messaging,” Kelly shared with her guest Conservative historian Victor Davis Hanson on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM Tuesday. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

It starts at the 42:24 minute mark.

“And I just heard an update on the boys school that we left, they’re no longer referring to the boys as boys,” she added. “They’re no longer calling the boys, it’s an all-boys school. They no longer say ‘your son’s’ they just say ‘your child, your children, your individual.'”

WATCH:

“One of the parents recognized this during like a grade-wide zoom and called up one of the administrators after the fact to say ‘is this by design…I’ve noticed the absence of son or boy,'” the former Fox News host continued. “And the guy owned it and he claimed he inherited it from the previous head of school, which is a lie. They’re not going to call the boys, boys anymore at one of the oldest and most prestigious boys K through 12 schools in the country.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Hanson replied as he compared the actions to that of the communist Chairman Mao Zedong and the Russian system, and questioned why we would emulate these systems that are “anti-liberal” and “destructive.”

“To be inclusive, to be kind, to be nonbullying,” Kelly replied. “Right, that’s the answer you get.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“The mere use of the term boys is somehow offensive,” she added. “The use of the term breastfeeding is offensive. The use of the term woman is now offensive.”

The former NBC host previously shared she and her husband left her son’s school because the boys were asked on a weekly basis if they’re “‘still sure’ they were boys.”

“In my son’s school — the one we left because of these agendas — they asked the boys, one of the best all-boys schools in the country, whether they were ‘still sure’ they were boys,” Megyn shared during her interview with Outkick.

“Are they ‘still sure?'” she added. “They asked them that weekly. Weekly, as if they had changed their minds. And none of that was disclosed to the parents.”

“‘It’s one of those things you find out when your kids come home after the fact,” Kelly continued. “It’s outrageous, it’s confusing, and 100%, abusive.”