Nebraska Fan Goes Viral For Hilarious Rant After Humiliating Loss To Minnesota

Nebraska Fan Rant (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://youtu.be/yrlcsAXS0Qw)

A Nebraska football fan has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Jon Johnston, who is the managing editor of CornNation, recorded his reaction from the field after Minnesota beat Nebraska, and it’s downright incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

“How many different ways did we screw this game up…It’s the same sh*t again,” Johnston said in the video.

He further added that Nebraska’s relationship with Adrian Martinez is like an abusive one with great sex, and then suggested he might walk in front of a bus to just end his misery.

Give it a watch below. It’s very entertaining for college football fans.

I honestly sympathize greatly with Johnston’s feelings about Nebraska in the immediate aftermath of losing a tough game.

Trust me, I fire up my camera all the time after things don’t go well.

There’s nothing better than passionate football fans, and sometimes, we say things in the heat of the moment that others want to hold against us.

I’ll never judge fans for giving their unfiltered thoughts. That’s what college football is all about! Let your thoughts flow!

I also love how passionate Nebraska fans still are after all the terrible seasons they’ve had to endure. You can say a lot about Nebraska fans, but they’re damn sure not quitters.

That much is for sure. They ride and die with the Cornhuskers no matter how bad things get.

Better luck next year because this season is pretty much over at this point for Scott Frost and company!

