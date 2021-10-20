Nebraska Fan Goes Viral For Hilarious Rant After Humiliating Loss To Minnesota

A Nebraska football fan has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Jon Johnston, who is the managing editor of CornNation, recorded his reaction from the field after Minnesota beat Nebraska, and it’s downright incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball)

“How many different ways did we screw this game up…It’s the same sh*t again,” Johnston said in the video.

He further added that Nebraska’s relationship with Adrian Martinez is like an abusive one with great sex, and then suggested he might walk in front of a bus to just end his misery.

Give it a watch below. It’s very entertaining for college football fans.

I honestly sympathize greatly with Johnston’s feelings about Nebraska in the immediate aftermath of losing a tough game.

Trust me, I fire up my camera all the time after things don’t go well.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

There’s nothing better than passionate football fans, and sometimes, we say things in the heat of the moment that others want to hold against us.

I’ll never judge fans for giving their unfiltered thoughts. That’s what college football is all about! Let your thoughts flow!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

I also love how passionate Nebraska fans still are after all the terrible seasons they’ve had to endure. You can say a lot about Nebraska fans, but they’re damn sure not quitters.

That much is for sure. They ride and die with the Cornhuskers no matter how bad things get.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Better luck next year because this season is pretty much over at this point for Scott Frost and company!

H/T: BroBible