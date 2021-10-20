State Department Celebrates ‘International Pronoun Day’

The U.S. Department of State celebrated Wednesday the holiday known as “International Pronouns Day” by sharing why a lot of people share their pronouns on various email profiles and social media platforms.

The holiday, which is observed on Oct. 20, gives people “the opportunity to share what they want to be referred to,” as it is becoming increasingly common for people to express how they want to be referred to in the U.S., ShareAmerica reported. (RELATED: Demi Lovato: ‘There Might Be A Time Where I Identify As Non-Binary’)

Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021

This is what the people in charge of our nations foreign policy are working on today https://t.co/hJk2fpyzPj — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 20, 2021

Shige Sakuria, the author of mypronouns.org and founder of “International Pronouns Day,” claimed that people wanting to express themselves through the use of pronouns is a way of them getting to know each other, according to ShareAmerica.

“People have the opportunity then to share how they want to be referred to,” said Sakurai. “Learning names is important too, and learning how to pronounce them correctly is important. To me, [pronouns are] an extension of that — of your name and how you want to be referred to.”

Users on major social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram can select the pronouns they want to use, the Thomson Reuters Foundation reported.

The Department of State has announced that U.S. citizens are permitted to select the gender of their choosing on passport forms despite what their other documents state and that the options of nonbinary, intersex, and gender-nonconforming will be included in the future.