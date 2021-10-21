Multiple LSU Football Players Refute Report Ed Orgeron Brought His Girlfriends And Their Kids To Practice

Multiple LSU players are speaking up in defense of head coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron's time with LSU will be over at the end of the season, and there have been plenty of rumors and reports circulating over the past week about how things went so wrong.

One of the most notable was that Coach O allegedly brought his girlfriends to practice and allowed their kids to participate.

With regards to Orgeron’s personal life bleeding into his coaching life, sources also tell @WBRZ that there were multiple practices where “girlfriends” would be in attendance at prax and would “interfere”. To the degree of children of the women taking part in drills with team. — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) October 17, 2021

Now, multiple players have spoken up claiming that never happened. Most notably, former starting quarterback Myles Brennan tweeted in response to the report, “I have been at LSU for quite some time now and can confirm this has never happened. Not once.”

I have been at LSU for quite some time now and can confirm this has never happened. Not once. https://t.co/7Y90q193tz — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) October 21, 2021

Brennan wasn’t alone. Multiple other players also echoed his message and claimed women and their kids were never at practice.

Coach O would never do this please stop making up stories to try and make our coach look bad https://t.co/IOdUeo8Pwn — Joker 🖤🃏 (@glen_logan97) October 21, 2021

of all my YEARS of being here at LSU and playing under coach O. I have NEVER seen nothing like this happen. #FAKENEWS https://t.co/AmoqToTkrf — Andre Anthony🎈 (@DreAnthony7) October 21, 2021

As crazy as the story sounded when it started making the rounds, I was curious as to how nobody had ever heard it before.

Certainly, it would have leaked, right? Well, now we have players very vocally slapping the report down.

With my three years being here I have NEVER witnessed this happening. Cmon now y’all stop wit the BS!!! https://t.co/M5NFPx8ePg — 🌴Soni Fonua🌴 (@FonuaSoni) October 21, 2021

cmon now dawg… this big 🧢 https://t.co/fhFKE9ASEL — Ali Gaye (@unos1_) October 21, 2021

Honestly, at this point, we just need Coach O to step up and address it directly. That’ll be the easiest way to sort it out. Hold a press conference about whether or not women and children were at practices.

That’s definitely Fake NEWS !!! https://t.co/9LzqciHiys — Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) October 21, 2021

The public needs to know and I need to know like I need air in my lungs!