Multiple LSU Football Players Refute Report Ed Orgeron Brought His Girlfriends And Their Kids To Practice

Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Multiple LSU players are speaking up in defense of head coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron’s time with LSU will be over at the end of the season, and there have been plenty of rumors and reports circulating over the past week about how things went so wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the most notable was that Coach O allegedly brought his girlfriends to practice and allowed their kids to participate.

Now, multiple players have spoken up claiming that never happened. Most notably, former starting quarterback Myles Brennan tweeted in response to the report, “I have been at LSU for quite some time now and can confirm this has never happened. Not once.”

Brennan wasn’t alone. Multiple other players also echoed his message and claimed women and their kids were never at practice.

As crazy as the story sounded when it started making the rounds, I was curious as to how nobody had ever heard it before.

Certainly, it would have leaked, right? Well, now we have players very vocally slapping the report down.

Honestly, at this point, we just need Coach O to step up and address it directly. That’ll be the easiest way to sort it out. Hold a press conference about whether or not women and children were at practices.

The public needs to know and I need to know like I need air in my lungs!