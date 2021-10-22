Member Of ‘Sound Of Music’ Family Dead At 90

Eleonore “Lorli” von Trapp Campbell, a member of the family that inspired “The Sound of Music,” died Sunday in Vermont, according to NBC News.

Campbell was the second daughter of Maria von Trapp, who was the mother of the family depicted in the musical and movie “The Sound of Music,” reported NBC News.

The 2nd daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family was famous for being depicted in ‘The Sound of Music,’ has died at age 90. https://t.co/9ZkFY5Kn5r — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 22, 2021

The von Trapp family left Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 and traveled Europe and America performing concerts.

Campbell’s daughter Hope McAndrew said the family knew all the songs from “The Sound of Music” movie and the concerts, NBC News reported. (RELATED: ‘Sound Of Music’ Star Christopher Plummer Dies At 91)

“They did amazing Christmas concerts that she would describe to us. And they were really touching,” McAndrew said according to the outlet. “She had very fond memories of those Christmas concerts.”

Campbell’s parents, Georg von Trapp and Agathe Whitehead von Trapp, along with her six siblings were the inspiration for “The Sound of Music” movie, NBC News reported.

“She was a very disciplined, woman, and yet she missed out on many of the things that the rest of us enjoyed in high school and college years and yet she was very grateful for all the travel and the experience she had,” Campbell’s daughter Elizabeth Peters said, according to NBC.