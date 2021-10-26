‘That’s When I Went Sober’: Chrissy Teigen Talks About Being 100 Days Sober

Chrissy Teigen talked about the cyberbullying accusations against her and said it made her a “stronger person” and lead to her going “sober” for 100 days.

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared during her appearance Tuesday on the “Today” show. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their value to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself … I think the hardest part for me was realizing, ‘My goodness, this really had an affect on people,'” she added. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

WATCH:

“Truly it made me a stronger person, a better person.”@chrissyteigen opens up to @hodakotb about apologizing for the allegations of cyberbullying against her and reveals she has been sober for 100 days. pic.twitter.com/eBWUI8Dywk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 26, 2021

“I think about how much I’ve changed just in the past year, how much I’ve grown and learned, and then to think of that in the term of a lifetime, how much room there is to always know more and be better,” Teigen continued. “You learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much. Your world is kinda turned upside down.”

The host noted how the supermodel has apologized following the claims of bullying, and Chrissy said she’s been able to reach out to everyone who was affected. After the allegations came out, the supermodel claimed she was “cancelled.”

“For me, it was a big moment … it made me a stronger person. A better person … That’s when I went sober, I went clean,” she said. “I’m actually 100 days sober today and I’m, like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel clearheaded. I feel like I’ve done the work, and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully, they’ve seen me be better.”

The SI Swimsuit model is married to singer John Legend and the two share a 3-year-old son, Miles, and a 5-year-old daughter Luna.