‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’: Leo Terrell Says LeBron James Won’t Visit Uyghur Slave Camps Because He Makes ‘Millions’ In China

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell argued Tuesday that NBA star LeBron James wouldn’t dare criticize China “because of this,” as he held up some U.S. currency.

“He called on Lebron James to go visit a Uighur prison camp. Wow,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade noted, in reference to the concentration camps where Muslims that the Chinese government considers enemies of the state are forced to do slave labor.

“Hey, don’t hold your breath, Brian, because LeBron James makes millions of these over there,” Terrell said, money in hand. “And I’ll tell you right now, if Lebron James was really concerned about human rights … step up now, talk today, hold a press conference with Enes Kanter along with the NBA, along with Black Lives Matter,” he said, praising Boston Celtics player Kanter as “a true human rights activist” for his criticism of Chinese tyranny. (RELATED: Jason Whitlock: ‘LeBron James’ Is Using Racial Division’ To ‘Reshape America’ Like ‘Communist China’)

“And I applaud Enes Kanter because human rights injustices go beyond borders.”

The Fox News contributor said you won’t hear any criticism of China from LeBron James “and the NBA has been completely quiet.”

“Why? Because of the money. It’s easy, Brian, for an NBA player to criticize America. They don’t go to prison. They can criticize America day and night, call us imperfect. But when it comes to China, the reason why you don’t hear Lebron James or the NBA is because of [the money]. They don’t want to lose this.” (RELATED: REPORT: LeBron James Questioned Adam Silver Over Lack Of Punishment For Daryl Morey’s China Tweet)

Terrell said, “all those groups who throw America under the bus – the greatest country in the world – Let’s focus on China if you really care about people being victimized.”

The civil rights attorney noted that James criticized Daryl Morey when he blasted China for its human rights abuses in Hong Kong. On Oct. 18, 2019, then-Houston Rockets GM Morey tweeted “fight for freedom, Stand with Hong Kong.” The tweet was later deleted but Morey still wondered if he “might never work in the NBA again.”

Terrell called it “disingenuous for the NBA to talk about human rights injustices in this country – the greatest country on the planet” and turn a blind eye to massive violations of human rights in China.

“It’s all about money. You know it and I know it.”