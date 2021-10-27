‘Dave Chappelle Is 100% Right’: Caitlyn Jenner Slams ‘Woke Cancel Culture Run Amok’

Caitlyn Jenner said “Dave Chappelle is 100% right” while slamming “woke cancel culture” that wants to “silence free speech” following backlash over “The Closer” special.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right,” Jenner tweeted Tuesday to the reality star’s millions of followers.

“This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement,” Jenner added. “It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech.” (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

“We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds,” Jenner continued.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s post included a part of a clip posted by Chappelle in which he spoke to an audience and slammed attacks over his special being about the LGBTQ community.

Chappelle hit back at the claims that it’s about him versus the LGBTQ community and said it’s about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”(RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

The 48-year-old comedian said stories about how he was “invited to speak to the transgender employees at Netflix” and refused aren’t true, and if protesters had invited him, he would’ve accepted.

“If they had invited me I would have accepted, although I am confused about what we are speaking about,” Chappelle told the crowd. “I said what I said and boy I heard what you said … You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix, well it seems like I’m the only one who can’t go to the office anymore.”

“Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this shit, this has nothing to do with them,” he added. “It’s about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say. For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting, so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”

Later, he explained how he was more than willing to give the transgender community an audience, but said they will not summon him.

“I am not bending to anybody’s demands and if you want to meet with me I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” Chappelle shared. His conditions include having to watch his special from beginning to end, allowing him to choose the place and time, and admitting that comedian Hannah Gadsby, who slammed the special, “is not funny.”