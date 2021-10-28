Bill De Blasio Misnames His Own ‘Star Trek’ Costume, Then Mangles Prime Directive To Boot

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio misnamed his own “Star Trek” costume and then proceeded to mangle the Prime Directive during a Thursday press conference.

De Blasio showed up to his press conference wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with the gold Starfleet emblem and claimed that he had chosen his costume as “an homage to Captain Kirk,” but critics quickly pointed out that Kirk, made famous by actor William Shatner, wore a gold uniform. The blue uniform was worn by the science and medical officers, such as Leonard Nimoy’s Spock. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Be A ‘Rocket Man’: 90-Year-Old Legendary Sci-Fi Actor Heading To Space)

… wearing spock’s science blues, nyc mayor bill de blasio called his costume an “homage to captain kirk” who wore a gold command uniform. he then referred to the vulcan blessing, “live long and prosper,” as the prime directive which is actually starfleet’s guiding principle. 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/SeO2a2jSza — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) October 28, 2021

But de Blasio’s flubs didn’t stop with just the uniform. He went on to invoke a Vulcan blessing, which he said was the “Prime Directive.” “Live long and prosper … with candy.” He then instructed someone to beam him up.

#HALLOWEEN: Mayor Bill de Blasio offers Halloween tips in costume as Captain Kirk from Star Trek: “I want to remind everyone of the Prime Directive — live long and prosper with candy. All right now, beam me up.” pic.twitter.com/TSp7gHWQsq — Forbes (@Forbes) October 28, 2021

The actual Prime Directive, or the first general order and main guiding principle for Starfleet in the fictional series, instructs officers to avoid interfering with alien life and culture whenever possible.

“As the right of each sentient species to live in accordance with its normal cultural evolution is considered sacred, no Starfleet personnel, Federation citizen and/or representative may interfere with the normal and healthy development of alien life and culture. Such interference includes introducing superior knowledge, strength, or technology to a world whose society is incapable of handling such advantages wisely. Starfleet personnel may not violate this Prime Directive, even to save their lives and/or their ship/installation, unless they are acting to right an earlier violation or an accidental contamination of said culture. This directive takes precedence over any and all other considerations, and carries with it the highest moral obligation,” it reads.