Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election

Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City Eric Adams won the election Tuesday, becoming the second Black mayor in the city’s history.

Adams, 61, became the 110th mayor of NYC, having defeated his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa by a wide margin, according to CNN.

Democrats in the city outnumber Republicans 7 to 1, which allowed Adams to largely ignore his Republican rival throughout the general election campaign, CNN reported.

“This is my dream come true, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent the City that we all love as your Mayor-elect,” Adams wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

Adams, a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) captain and the Brooklyn Borough president, has centered his campaign around a promise to improve public safety by tackling rampant crime in the city.

Though a supporter of “civilianizing” certain sections of the NYPD, he holds more moderate views on defunding the police than many of his fellow Democrats, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Cities Reconsidering Dem Defund The Police Measures After Spike In Crime)

Adams has also announced his plans to keep and expand the city’s gifted program which outgoing Democratic Mayor Bill De Blasio had vowed to dismantle over its supposed bias towards white and Asian American kids.