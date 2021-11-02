Megyn Kelly Claims Teachers At Her Kids’ School Taught ‘In Every Classroom’ That ‘There’s A Future Killer Cop’

Megyn Kelly claimed that teachers at her kid’s school were taught that “in every classroom where white children learn, there’s a future killer cop.”

During the Tuesday Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, the host and her guest political reporter Salena Zito talked about the issues that were motivating Virginians to go out and possibly pull the trigger for Republican Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

The duo talked about parents being upset over critical race theory being taught in schools, which Zito said they discovered during the pandemic while schools were closed when they learned “how their kids were being taught and what they were being taught.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

Zito also said parents learned they had very little say in what their kids learned. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“This is a massive dodge and massive gaslighting by the Democrats and the media who are trying to tell us that critical race theory is not taught in K-12,” Kelly said. “You can call it whatever the hell you want.”

“Let’s deal with what’s real,” she added. “What’s real is that woman’s six-year-old was taught that she’s evil because she’s white. That in in my kids school, the teachers were told that in every classroom, where white children learn, there’s a future killer cop.”

During a campaign stop in September in the Virginia gubernatorial race, McAuliffe made headlines when he said he didn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” as previously noted.