‘People Are Rightfully Angry’: Rep. Foxx Blames Biden For Surging Inflation From House Floor

Republican North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx criticized President Joe Biden from the House floor Tuesday, citing rising inflation and how it will affect Americans on Thanksgiving.

“This Thanksgiving will be the most expensive on record and Americans have the Biden administration to thank,” Foxx began. (RELATED: Over 60% Of Americans Say Biden’s Policies Are To Blame For Accelerating Inflation)

WATCH:



The Republican lawmaker said every day when Americans wake up and “their feet touch the ground outside, inflation is already reaching for their wallets.” Whether it be the moment when people turn on their cars, go to the gas station or grocery stores, “inflation is ready and waiting for them,” she said.

“It’s a sobering reality for so many working families and people are rightfully angry. I share their anger,” Foxx continued.

She then went further, asking, “consider what these working families are thinking as Thanksgiving approaches. Will they be able to afford President Biden’s turkey tax on Thanksgiving dinner? Will they even be able to get themselves to the grocery store in time before the shelves are empty? Will they even be able to get to the grocery store at all because of rising gas prices?”

President Biden’s #TurkeyTax is the Thanksgiving guest that nobody asked to come. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) November 2, 2021



“Consider this,” she added, “Thanksgiving dinner this year is estimated to cost four to five percent more for American families and that’s assuming they’ll be able to put food on the table.”

“I take great issue with where the direction of this country is headed under this administration,” Foxx went on to say. “The holiday season is on the horizon and Americans are more concerned than ever. With Thanksgiving dinner and everyday commodities becoming out of reach now, Christmas dinner will cost Americans an arm and a leg. This is downright shameful,” she concluded.

According to economists, inflation will last well into 2022, indicating that supply chain bottlenecks will keep increasing prices and curbing production.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been trying to spin the narrative on inflation, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki describing the unprecedented surge as “a good thing,” and arguing that it means “more people are buying goods … increasing the demand.”

Recent polls have shown that Americans are losing faith in Biden’s ability to establish an economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.