Russell Wilson Reveals The Pin Is Out Of His Finger, Might Be Able To Play Next Week

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is making great progress to get back on the field.

The talented NFL star was injured his finger in early October against the Rams, and he hasn't taken a single snap since.

Well, he’s getting close to returning. He tweeted a photo late Monday afternoon announcing that the pin is out of his finger.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

As for when he’ll be back, it sounds like there’s a chance Wilson is on the field next week against the Packers. Head coach Pete Carroll said it’ll be “really close,” but didn’t completely shut the door on a week 10 return.

On @710ESPNSeattle, Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson will be cutting it “really close” to make it back for Week 10 vs. Packers. Chris Carson also plans to practice when the #Seahawks return to practice next week, but no idea if he will be able to play in Green Bay. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 1, 2021

This is the update Seahawks fans everywhere were hoping for. The team is currently 3-5, and while their hopes of making the playoffs are dim, they’re not completely extinguished.

If Wilson returns in week ten and the franchise can string some wins together, then they’ll 100% still be in the mix.

Pete Carroll did the BEST play-by-play of how the pin would be taken out of Russell Wilson’s finger. I’ve laughed at least ten times at this. He’s obviously joking. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/rpskDec78K — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) November 1, 2021

When he’s healthy, Wilson is a top three or four quarterback in the NFL. When you have a guy like that on the roster, you need him playing.

You don’t need him out with an injury on his throwing hand.

Hopefully, he does show up for week ten against the Packers. That’s what everyone is hoping to see.